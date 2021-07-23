Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $15.50

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

