Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $453.43

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $462.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $450.52 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

