Analysts Set Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Price Target at GBX 3,990

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Shares of Cranswick stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,978 ($51.97). 46,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,992.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.