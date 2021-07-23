Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

