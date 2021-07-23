Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28. Graco has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after buying an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

