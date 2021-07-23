Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 70.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 95.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 110,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

