Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.