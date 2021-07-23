Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

