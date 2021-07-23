Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

VAPO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $610.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

