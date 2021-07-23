Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 62,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,846. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

