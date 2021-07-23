Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 7,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

