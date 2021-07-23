Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 7,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.