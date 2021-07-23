Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BV stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

