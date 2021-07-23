Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,582. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

