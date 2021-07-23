Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 426,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.