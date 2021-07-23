Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of McKesson worth $81,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

