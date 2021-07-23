Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $94,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $3.14. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

