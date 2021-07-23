Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $77,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,858 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $605,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

