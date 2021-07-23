Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 75,333 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,333 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $89,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

