Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.61

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 7995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 243,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $363,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

