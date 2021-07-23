Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

FNDF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76.

