Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $156,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.98 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.