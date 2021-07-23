Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $142,000 in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,193,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

