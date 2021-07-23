Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $126,000 in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

