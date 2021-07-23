Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 51.1% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $14,165,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

NYSE:DG opened at $225.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.02. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $227.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

