Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 214.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.