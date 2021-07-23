AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,504,165.44 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

