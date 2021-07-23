Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 404,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,680. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

