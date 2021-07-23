Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,008 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $656.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $687.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

