Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,260 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BeiGene worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $204.17 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

