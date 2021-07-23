Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 36,465 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,465 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Pool worth $30,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $450.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

