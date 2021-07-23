Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 454,792 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 454,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $64,830,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

RBLX stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

