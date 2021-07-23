Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 122,487 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,487 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 34.59% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $32,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUST. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

