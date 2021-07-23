American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,147 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of American Well worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 849,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $38,327,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,524. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWL opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

