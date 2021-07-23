American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.73.

NYSE:AMT opened at $281.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $284.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

