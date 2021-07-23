American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.