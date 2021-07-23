American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.30

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.30 and last traded at $160.23, with a volume of 53496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

