American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

