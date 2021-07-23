American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

