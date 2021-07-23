American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.