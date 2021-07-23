Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

