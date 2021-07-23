Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Think Investments LP’s 4th Largest Position

Think Investments LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.1% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $3,644.36. 80,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,417.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.