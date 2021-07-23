Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. On average, research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

