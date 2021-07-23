Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 914,423 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,423 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of SmileDirectClub worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SDC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

