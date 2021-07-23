Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 21,140 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.34 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.