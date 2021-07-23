Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.93% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

