Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $4 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

