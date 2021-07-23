Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $576.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.60 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 443.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

