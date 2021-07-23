Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,754. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

