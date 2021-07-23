Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.46 EPS.

AIMC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,754. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

