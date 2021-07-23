Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Alstom stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.71. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

